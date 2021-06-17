Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $188,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.98. 16,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

