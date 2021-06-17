Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $124 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $123,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.69. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,434. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.45.

