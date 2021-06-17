Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 189.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,633. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

