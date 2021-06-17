iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

