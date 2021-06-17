Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,625,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,355. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

