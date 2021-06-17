GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 37,341 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

