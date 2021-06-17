GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.71. 73,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.