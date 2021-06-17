Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 13,444 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

