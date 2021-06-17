GeoWealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

