Korea Investment CORP Has $122.58 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $122,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.20. 2,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

