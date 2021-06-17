Payden & Rygel Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 51.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 344.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 358,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $147.69. 103,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

