Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $137.60. 89,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

