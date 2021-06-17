Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Insider Peter Mansell Buys 323,529 Shares

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) insider Peter Mansell purchased 323,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$51,764.64 ($36,974.74).

On Thursday, March 25th, Peter Mansell purchased 28,799 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$7,142.15 ($5,101.54).

On Monday, March 29th, Peter Mansell purchased 250,000 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$62,000.00 ($44,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Davyhurst Gold project comprises 112 mineral tenements covering an area of approximately 1,336 square kilometers located in North West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

