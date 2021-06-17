Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,118.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,118.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

