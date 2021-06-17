Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 129,604 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

V stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.18. 212,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

