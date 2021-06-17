Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 2,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,200. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

