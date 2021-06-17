Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $60,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 358,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,804. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.