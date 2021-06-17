Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €109.40 ($128.71). The stock had a trading volume of 483,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of €117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

