New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Position Lessened by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,462 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,296. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.