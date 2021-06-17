Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $488,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,082. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

