EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,841. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $959.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $546,742 over the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $5,902,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

