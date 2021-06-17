Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price at $140.13

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.13.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.79. 35,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

