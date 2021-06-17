Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NWL traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $25.98. 78,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.