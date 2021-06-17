Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 5.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.06. Approximately 3,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.