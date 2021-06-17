Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.80. 12,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,486,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

