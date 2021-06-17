Payden & Rygel Sells 170,300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 29,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

