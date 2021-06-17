Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Decreases By 16.0%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

EQX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 228,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,706. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

