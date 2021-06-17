Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,119,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

