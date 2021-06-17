Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 4,676 shares traded.
Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.25.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.