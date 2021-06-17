Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.30. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 4,676 shares traded.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fabrice Spenninck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

