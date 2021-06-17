Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $17.86. Bioventus shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 917 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.31.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

