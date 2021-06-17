Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Declines By 15.6%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 120,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:OCN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,055. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 million, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,196 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

