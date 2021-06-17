H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

