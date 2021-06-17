Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $45.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.