Northern Trust Corp Has $798.70 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $798,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

