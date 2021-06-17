U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 213.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.44 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

