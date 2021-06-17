Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

SLB stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 300,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

