Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.
Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.84 on Thursday, reaching 27.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,700. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.
EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.92.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
