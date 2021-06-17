Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.84 on Thursday, reaching 27.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,700. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.92.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last 90 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

