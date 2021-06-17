Game.com Price Down 22.2% This Week (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Game.com has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $213,458.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

