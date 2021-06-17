Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,455. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

