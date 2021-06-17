Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $864.43. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $845.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

