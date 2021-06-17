$23.86 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce sales of $23.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the highest is $24.12 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $106.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.18 million and a P/E ratio of -20.53. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

