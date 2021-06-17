Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $38.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $949.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.