Baron Financial Group LLC Has $265,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

