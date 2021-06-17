Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,268,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,713,000 after purchasing an additional 511,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.84. 36,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.54. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

