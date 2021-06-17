GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 6,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,435. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81.

