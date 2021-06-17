Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

