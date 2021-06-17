GeoWealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 3.52% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.30. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $107.45.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

