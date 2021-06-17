SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 559,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,005. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71.

