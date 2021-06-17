Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $13.96 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,207 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

