Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $304.22. 7,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,507. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.40 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

